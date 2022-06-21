Arkansas gas prices see decrease following record numbers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following record numbers across the country, Arkansas gas prices went slightly down within the week.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 2.4 cents to $4.49. That’s 38.9 cents more than what drivers were paying a month ago and stands a $1.75 higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the price for a gallon of diesel rose by 2.6 cents in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.

“For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan said while he is hopeful this trend will continue, he explained aren’t out of the woods yet.

“We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such,” he said.

To find the lowest prices in your area, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.