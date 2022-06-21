Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Arkansas gas prices see decrease following record numbers

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following record numbers across the country, Arkansas gas prices went slightly down within the week.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 2.4 cents to $4.49. That’s 38.9 cents more than what drivers were paying a month ago and stands a $1.75 higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the price for a gallon of diesel rose by 2.6 cents in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.

“For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan said while he is hopeful this trend will continue, he explained aren’t out of the woods yet.

“We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such,” he said.

To find the lowest prices in your area, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown

Latest News

Bottom Line:
Bottom Line: Tips for your next road trip
WSMV fishing boat
Fishing advisory issued for several Midstate counties
Long lines filled Memphis International Airport
Mid-South travelers left stranded as US faces flight delays, cancellations
A couple rushed into an animal shelter, thinking they rescued a house cat on Friday, according...
‘You know that’s a bobcat kitten, RIGHT?!’ | Couple mistakes lost kitten with bobcat
et
Tuesday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 21, 2022 (4 AM)