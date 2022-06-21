Ark. man accused of kidnapping girlfriend, making terroristic threat

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas man is behind bars in Phillips County Jail after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend and threatened to shoot people.

Helena-West Helena Police Department says officers responded to a domestic disturbance Monday on Kentucky Street where 21-year-old Kylen Barksdale threatened to kill multiple people and kidnapped his 26-year-old girlfriend before leaving the residence in her vehicle.

Officers tracked the vehicle down on Street Park where Barksdale is accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase until the vehicle stalled on MLK Jr. Drive.

He was taken into custody; his girlfriend was rescued without injury.

Barksdale is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and fleeing.

He is in jail on a $150,000 bond.

His first court appearance is set for July 11.

