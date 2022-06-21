Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Ark. man accused of kidnapping girlfriend, making terroristic threat

Kylen Barksdale
Kylen Barksdale(Helena-West Helena Police Dept.)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas man is behind bars in Phillips County Jail after he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend and threatened to shoot people.

Helena-West Helena Police Department says officers responded to a domestic disturbance Monday on Kentucky Street where 21-year-old Kylen Barksdale threatened to kill multiple people and kidnapped his 26-year-old girlfriend before leaving the residence in her vehicle.

Officers tracked the vehicle down on Street Park where Barksdale is accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase until the vehicle stalled on MLK Jr. Drive.

He was taken into custody; his girlfriend was rescued without injury.

Barksdale is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and fleeing.

He is in jail on a $150,000 bond.

His first court appearance is set for July 11.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Judas Priest
Judas Priest to play at Landers Center this fall
Bolivar Police
Man shot, killed at Bolivar gas station
(Source: pexels.com)
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Millington