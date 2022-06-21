Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Millington

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)(Pexels)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Millington.

Officials say one surviving driver is in a Memphis hospital in critical condition and the third person is in non-critical condition.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on Highway 51. Northbound and southbound lanes are closed between Highway 385 on ramp and Babe Howard Boulevard as crews work to clear the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown

Latest News

I-40 bridge
Lane closures scheduled for I-40 bridge inspection
Car crashes into pole on Airways Blvd.
1 injured after crashing into utility pole on Airways Blvd.
Meals on Wheels is dealing with bloated gas prices.
Gas prices impact Meals on Wheels volunteers
I-55 traffic back up
Traffic Alert: Lane closures reported on I-55 in West Memphis