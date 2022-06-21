1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Millington.

Officials say one surviving driver is in a Memphis hospital in critical condition and the third person is in non-critical condition.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on Highway 51. Northbound and southbound lanes are closed between Highway 385 on ramp and Babe Howard Boulevard as crews work to clear the scene of the crash.

