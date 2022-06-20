Advertise with Us
Women report bullets coming through floor of apartment, man arrested

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Steven Hargis was arrested for shooting through the celling of his apartment on Sunday, police said.

Hargis was babysitting his 2 years old daughter during the time of the shooting.

There was a family of 4, a husband and wife with children under 2 years old, in the apartment above. The wife called police to report bullets coming through her floor.

The family was not injured.

Police located a AR-15 riffle, 9mm pistol, clips and magazines in Hargis’s apartment. Also, casings were found in his kitchen trashcan police said.

Hargis refused to speak to investigators.

He was charged with 5 counts aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

