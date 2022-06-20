Women report bullets coming through floor of apartment, man arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Steven Hargis was arrested for shooting through the celling of his apartment on Sunday, police said.
Hargis was babysitting his 2 years old daughter during the time of the shooting.
There was a family of 4, a husband and wife with children under 2 years old, in the apartment above. The wife called police to report bullets coming through her floor.
The family was not injured.
Police located a AR-15 riffle, 9mm pistol, clips and magazines in Hargis’s apartment. Also, casings were found in his kitchen trashcan police said.
Hargis refused to speak to investigators.
He was charged with 5 counts aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
