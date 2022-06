MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police have completely blocked Farmington Boulevard between Cordes Road and Sunwood Lane.

It is blocked due to a fire in the area.

Germantown police advised drivers to take an alternate route.

