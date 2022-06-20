Advertise with Us
One person died from a double shooting

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a double shooting on Graceland Drive.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and another was transported to Regional One in serious condition.

This is near the Whitehaven Community Center.

If you have any information on both these on going investigations call 901-528-CASH.

