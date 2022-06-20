Advertise with Us
McKesson shipped pediatric vaccines

McKesson
McKesson(Action news 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South is playing another vital role in the fight against Covid-19 on Sunday night.

McKesson, a pharmaceutical distribution supply chain, shipped its first batch of pediatric Moderna vaccines from its facilities in Olive Branch.

FedEx is shipping the vaccines, but it is unclear where they are headed.

