McKesson shipped pediatric vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South is playing another vital role in the fight against Covid-19 on Sunday night.

McKesson, a pharmaceutical distribution supply chain, shipped its first batch of pediatric Moderna vaccines from its facilities in Olive Branch.

FedEx is shipping the vaccines, but it is unclear where they are headed.

