A man transported to hospital after a shooting downtown

Memphis police on Beale Street
Memphis police on Beale Street(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on South 4th Street and Beale very early Sunday morning.

Police said a man was found in critical condition and transported to the hospital.

At this time there is no suspect information.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

