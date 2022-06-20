A man transported to hospital after a shooting downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on South 4th Street and Beale very early Sunday morning.

Police said a man was found in critical condition and transported to the hospital.

At this time there is no suspect information.

