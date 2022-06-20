Man critical after Monday afternoon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in the Sherwood Forest area.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. at a home on Goodman Street.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on a potential suspect at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.