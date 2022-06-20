Man critical after Monday afternoon shooting
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in the Sherwood Forest area.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. at a home on Goodman Street.
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There’s no word on a potential suspect at this time.
