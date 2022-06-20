Advertise with Us
Man arrested for fatal pedestrian crash, admits to driving under the influence

Daniel Roby
Daniel Roby(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian over the weekend.

Daniel Roby is charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of drugs/intoxication, reckless driving, driving while license is suspended, revoked or canceled, public intoxication, financial responsibility and violation of state registration law.

Investigators say Roby was driving on Chelsea Avenue near Bellevue Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. Sunday when he struck a pedestrian. An eye-witness told police the vehicle was speeding at the time the victim was hit.

Once in custody, Roby allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to hitting the woman. He also failed a sobriety test.

The victim’s identity has not been announced.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

