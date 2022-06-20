Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Memphis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Memphis.

#25. Sekisui Pacific Rim

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4724 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-4402

#24. China Dragon

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7960 Winchester Rd Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38125-2308

#23. Mulan Asian Bistro East

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4698 Spottswood Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-4822

#22. Sekisui East

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 50 Humphrey’s Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120

#21. Robata Ramen and Yakitori Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2116 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6502

#20. Wasabi Sushi & Asian Fusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5101 Sanderlin Ave Suite 105, Memphis, TN 38117-4362

#19. A-Tan Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3445 Poplar Ave Ste 17, Memphis, TN 38111-4667

#18. South Main Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 520 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-4443

#17. Formosa Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6685 Quince Rd Suite 126, Memphis, TN 38119-8038

#16. Pei Wei Asian Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2257 N. Germantown Pkwy, Suite 110, Memphis, TN

#15. Emerald Thai Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8950 US Highway 64, Memphis, TN 38002-4566

#14. Panda Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian- Price: $- Address: 3735 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122-3747

#13. Phuong Long

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 306 N Cleveland St, Memphis, TN 38104-7146

#12. Fam

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 149 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2679

#11. Wang’s Mandarin House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6065 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-5322

#10. Asian Palace

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5266 Summer Ave Suite 62, Memphis, TN 38122-4428

#9. Pho Saigon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2946 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-2706

#8. P.F. Chang’s

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (199 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1181 Ridgeway Rd, Memphis, TN 38119-5309

#7. Mulan Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2149 Young Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-5746

#6. Friday Tuna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 750 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38018-2302

#5. Vietnam Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 74 N Cleveland St, Memphis, TN 38104-2304

#4. Vietnamese Lotus Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4970 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122-4357

#3. Pho Hoa Binh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1615 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2506

#2. Mosa Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 850 S White Station Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-5703

#1. Red Koi Japanese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5847 Poplar Ave #101, Memphis, TN 38119-3949

