Fathers were celebrated with a car show

A special celebration at a Memphis church was all about cars and dads.
A special celebration at a Memphis church was all about cars and dads.
By Kelli Cook
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A special celebration at a Memphis church was all about cars and dads.

Gracelife Pentecostal Church held it’s first ever Father’s Day Car Show today. The car show included dozens vintage cars.

There was also grilled food, music and raffles throughout the day. The pastor said it’s all to show dads that they’re important.

“Dads and cars, just kind of goes together. It doesn’t get any better than that. We’re a church that celebrates family. We believe in the importance of a father in a family. We just want to bless our community,” said Bill Parkey, Pastor of Gracelife Pentecostal Church.

We want to see how you celebrated your father’s today.

Send your pictures here.

