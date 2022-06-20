Emmanuel Akot commits to Memphis Tigers basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Looking at the Memphis Tigers’ basketball roster a few weeks ago, you might’ve said the renovations looked good, but it was hard to tell if they were complete. On Sunday, head coach Penny Hardaway added again from the transfer portal, and the effect definitely raises the ceiling.

Six-foot-eight wing Emmanuel Akot commits to Memphis on Sunday, according to a Tweet by On3Sports.

Breaking: Boise State transfer Emmanuel Akot has committed to Memphis, he tells @On3sports.



Averaged 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST last season, including 40% from the floor & 37.8% from three.



Began his career at Arizona.



Story: https://t.co/KUCW3CfAQb pic.twitter.com/cXivgiGl2D — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 19, 2022

Akot averaged 10.6 points last season as a starter with Boise State. When Memphis saw Akot and the Broncos in March, the Tigers locked him down, holding Akot to 7 points on 3-for-12 shooting. But putting aside that one sample, the 5th-year senior transfer has a promising offensive profile.

Akot led the Broncos with 2.8 assists per game, and he shot 38% from the three-point line, making 55 threes in total. That’s the same number as Lester Quinones and Tyler Harris had for Memphis.

Akot will be the fourth transfer addition to the Memphis roster, joining forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu and guards Kendric Davis and Elijah McCadden.

