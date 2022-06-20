Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Emmanuel Akot commits to Memphis Tigers basketball

Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA...
Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wyoming in the semifinals of Mountain West Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Tyler Springs
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Looking at the Memphis Tigers’ basketball roster a few weeks ago, you might’ve said the renovations looked good, but it was hard to tell if they were complete. On Sunday, head coach Penny Hardaway added again from the transfer portal, and the effect definitely raises the ceiling.

Six-foot-eight wing Emmanuel Akot commits to Memphis on Sunday, according to a Tweet by On3Sports.

Akot averaged 10.6 points last season as a starter with Boise State. When Memphis saw Akot and the Broncos in March, the Tigers locked him down, holding Akot to 7 points on 3-for-12 shooting. But putting aside that one sample, the 5th-year senior transfer has a promising offensive profile.

Akot led the Broncos with 2.8 assists per game, and he shot 38% from the three-point line, making 55 threes in total. That’s the same number as Lester Quinones and Tyler Harris had for Memphis.

Akot will be the fourth transfer addition to the Memphis roster, joining forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu and guards Kendric Davis and Elijah McCadden.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
Former President Donald Trump made his stop in the Mid-South as part of his American Freedom...
Former President Trump speaks before thousands at Landers Center
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
I-40
Motorcyclist dead on I-40
Basketball
Memphis players earned basketball rings

Latest News

Tigers women’s softball coach resigns
Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier celebrate a run
Honors for Ole Miss players on way to Omaha
Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA...
Akot visits Tigers basketball
It’s being called a monumental day for UAB athletics as the university officially joins to the...
Path clear for C-USA teams to join AAC