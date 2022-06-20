DeSoto County dedicates $2M to school resource officers

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools is allocating $2 million for school resource officers in the upcoming school year.

Over the last several years, the district has increased the number of officers across all 39 campuses.

The $2 million will be distributed to local law enforcement agencies.

School resource officers within DeSoto County Schools are made up of both police officers and DeSoto County sheriff’s deputies.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.