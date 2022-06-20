Advertise with Us
DeSoto County dedicates $2M to school resource officers

DeSoto County Schools
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools is allocating $2 million for school resource officers in the upcoming school year.

Over the last several years, the district has increased the number of officers across all 39 campuses.

The $2 million will be distributed to local law enforcement agencies.

School resource officers within DeSoto County Schools are made up of both police officers and DeSoto County sheriff’s deputies.

