Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

1 injured after crashing into utility pole on Airways Blvd.

Car crashes into pole on Airways Blvd.
Car crashes into pole on Airways Blvd.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital after crashing into a utility pole in Orange Mound.

Airways Boulevard at Park Avenue is closed due to the crash.

Utility crews are currently on the scene working to get the road cleared.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
Former President Donald Trump made his stop in the Mid-South as part of his American Freedom...
Former President Trump speaks before thousands at Landers Center
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
I-40
Motorcyclist dead on I-40
Basketball
Memphis players earned basketball rings

Latest News

Meals on Wheels is dealing with bloated gas prices.
Gas prices impact Meals on Wheels volunteers
I-55 traffic back up
Traffic Alert: Lane closures reported on I-55 in West Memphis
MATA crash on Shelby Drive
Driver, child injured in fiery crash with MATA bus
Multi-vehicle crash on I-55
Multi-vehicle crash on I-55 leaves woman, child injured