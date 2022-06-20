Advertise with Us
Collin Philimona

City Watch- Missing adult
City Watch- Missing adult(scso)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police issued a City Watch for missing adult, Collins Philimona, on Sunday around noon.

He was last seen 7500 block of Winchester running to the rear of Walmart.

Police say Philimona is not from Memphis and has a mental condition that makes it hard for him to find his way back home.

He has a dark complexion and long black dred locks.

Philimona was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and toting black back pack.

If seen contact Memphis police at 545-2677

