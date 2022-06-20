Another hot and steamy week in store for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South will enter a repetitive weather pattern over the coming days as an upper level ridge remains in place. Winds are expected to change back to a southerly flow, bring humidty into the area. This combined with the ridge will lead to a spell of higher temperatures near 100 throughout the area this week. Heat Advisories may be needed during this time as forecasted highs will result in Reel Feel temperatures over 105 degrees.

TODAY: Sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s, southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid 70s and light wind.

THIS WEEK: Scorching heat will make a comeback for the entire week. Highs will range from the upper 90s to around 101 degrees through next weekend. The heat index could hit 105 or higher starting Tuesday through late week. Lows will be in the 70s. Rain will be hard to come by.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

