1 injured in shooting near Midtown Memphis

Memphis police
Memphis police
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is injured after a shooting near Midtown Memphis Monday morning.

Memphis Police Department says a man was shot around 8:44 a.m. on Severson Avenue off Bellevue Boulevard. He is in the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report any information on the case.

