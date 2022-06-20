1 injured in shooting near Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is injured after a shooting near Midtown Memphis Monday morning.

Memphis Police Department says a man was shot around 8:44 a.m. on Severson Avenue off Bellevue Boulevard. He is in the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH to report any information on the case.

