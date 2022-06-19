Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Two victims injured in a shooting downtown

B.B. King Shooting
B.B. King Shooting(scso)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police said an unknown suspect stepped out of a car at B.B. King Boulevard and Peabody Place and fired shots at a group of people.

Two victims were struck.

Police said the suspect was in a white Cadillac Escalade that had “MCB” written on the back glass.

Underneath that, the words were possibly “Logistics LLC”.

The vehicle also has a tow hitch on the rear bumper.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or Traffic Unit Sgt. J. Bussey at (901) 636-4014.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

I-40
Motorcyclist dead on I-40
Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
Arrest
Tennessee Secretary of State arrested on DUI charge
Former President Donald Trump made his stop in the Mid-South as part of his American Freedom...
Former President Trump speaks before thousands at Landers Center
Memphis police respond to a homicide on Timberwood on Tuesday night (Source: WMC Action News 5)
A man was shot on Germanshire Lane

Latest News

City Watch for Paul Glover
Memphis Police put out a City Watch for Paul Glover
Upper 90s return tomorrow
Sagay's Sunday afternoon First Alert Forecast 6/19/22
Hot and dry pattern returns tomorrow
Sagay's Sunday morning First Alert Forecast 6/19/22
Slave Haven
Slave Haven Museum celebrates Juneteenth