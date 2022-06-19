Two victims injured in a shooting downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police said an unknown suspect stepped out of a car at B.B. King Boulevard and Peabody Place and fired shots at a group of people.

Two victims were struck.

Police said the suspect was in a white Cadillac Escalade that had “MCB” written on the back glass.

Underneath that, the words were possibly “Logistics LLC”.

The vehicle also has a tow hitch on the rear bumper.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or Traffic Unit Sgt. J. Bussey at (901) 636-4014.

