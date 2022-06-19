Tri-State Black Pride host events Juneteenth weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tri-State Black Pride All Star Weekend is happening Saturday night through Sunday.

This year’s theme is “Better Together: People, Purpose & Power.”

The focus on all of the events, is addressing the issues that impact the Black and Brown LGBTQ-plus community.

It’s addressed in the “Rise Up” and “Memphis Proud” exhibitions on display at the Memphis Museum of Science and history.

It also looks at the reason there are two pride organizations in Memphis: Mid-South Pride and Tri-State Black Pride.

“These are vibrant communities that coexist and sometimes they have moments of intersections and sometimes they don’t and we can read a lot into it but we can also realize that part of the reason why we have two prides is because you cannot talk about Memphis history without talking about race,” said Raka Nandi Director of Exhibit and Collections.

Tri-State Black Pride is hosting a number of activities Saturday night through Sunday.

For more information click here.

