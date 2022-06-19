Advertise with Us
Supervisor charged with assault, kidnapping of employee

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police charged Elias Humberto Lazo Escobar with a kidnapping and assault after an incident on June 15.

According to a police affidavit, Escobar is the victim’s supervisor. The employee told police she got in the truck with her supervisor on May 27 because she believed he was taking her to another place to work.

The victim said Escobar attempted to hug her closer, but she refused.

She told police Escobar said they were going to his house so he can give her a massage. She began to cry and begged him to take her back to work.

The victim said she was taken to house, and was forced to go inside. She said Escobar rubbed her neck and back reaching under her shirt to massage her shoulder.

She told police she continued to tell Escobar to take her back to work.

The victim escaped and called a friend who was able to pick her up near Kroger at Shelby Drive and Riverdale.

Escobar is expected to appear in court on June 21.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

