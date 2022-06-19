Slave Haven Museum celebrates Juneteenth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Juneteenth celebration continued Saturday at the Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum.

Festivities began Saturday morning with Libations to the Ancestors, a tribute to those who were finally freed.

Attendees enjoyed a day full of cultural expressions including live music, food and an artist market.

We talked to the Director of the Museum, Elaine Lee Turner about what she hopes people take away from this event.

“This is the time to do it. So for this weekend we hope everybody will seek out something that relates to Juneteenth, learn something about African American history, and be enlightened,” Turner said.

