Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Slave Haven Museum celebrates Juneteenth

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Juneteenth celebration continued Saturday at the Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum.

Festivities began Saturday morning with Libations to the Ancestors, a tribute to those who were finally freed.

Attendees enjoyed a day full of cultural expressions including live music, food and an artist market.

We talked to the Director of the Museum, Elaine Lee Turner about what she hopes people take away from this event.

“This is the time to do it. So for this weekend we hope everybody will seek out something that relates to Juneteenth, learn something about African American history, and be enlightened,” Turner said.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The distribution center in Horn Lake
Attorney blames Amazon after employee killed at Horn Lake facility
In Tennessee, lack of air conditioning is not grounds to deem a property as uninhabitable, even...
Tenn. tenants face uphill battle if they lose their AC
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare to enter a drainage ditch on Monday,...
Crews search river for 2 missing men who tried to save boy
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan

Latest News

Slave Haven
Slave Haven Museum - clipped version
Trump
Trump at landerson - clipped version
Motor Crash
Motor cycle I-40 - clipped version
Tre Hargett
Secretary of TN Charged with DUI - clipped version