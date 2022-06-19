Prepare as dangerous heat returns to the Mid-South by tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures will fall into the 60s overnight under clear skies. Tonight will be the coolest night over the next 7-10 days as temperatures will soar back into the upper 70s for overnight low temperatures. Daytime highs will range from 97 to 101 degrees Monday all the way through next weekend. Humidity levels will rise again by Tuesday too leaving us with another extended period of dangerous heat. Rain chances will be minimal for most this week.

TONIGHT: Clear and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 60s and easterly breezes at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s, southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid 70s and light wind.

NEXT WEEK: Scorching heat will make a comeback for the entire week. Highs will range from the upper 90s to around 101 degrees through next weekend. The heat index could hit 105 or higher starting Tuesday through late week. Lows will be in the 70s. Rain chances will remain low.

