MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrived to a motorcycle and sedan accident on I-40 West and Chelsea Avenue just after 5 p.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis police have the I-40 West bound left lane blocked.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.