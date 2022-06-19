Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Police put out a City Watch for Paul Glover

City watch for Paul Glover
City watch for Paul Glover(scso)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police issued a City Watch for an endangered missing adult.

Paul Glover was last seen at the hospital around 9:30 Sunday morning with his son before walking away. He is 73 years old, about 6 feet tall, dark complexation, and partially bald with black and white facial hair.

Glover was wearing a Golden State baseball cap, strip blue shirt, and blue jeans.

Police said he has been diagnosed with a mental condition.

Glover was last seen 1200 block of Union Avenue.

