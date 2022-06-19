Advertise with Us
Memphis players earned basketball rings

Basketball
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There were 2 Memphis players that got rings with Golden State.

James Wiseman, former University of Memphis Star who was the number 2 pick in the 2020 Draft, gets some hardware with the Warriors.

He’s been injured this season, but he is expected to return to the court for NBA Summer League Duty.

Former White Station High star Chris Chiozza also gets a ring. Chiozza was on a 2 way contract with the Warriors and their G-League team.

