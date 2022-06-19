Memphis area may experience high ozone levels
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department has issued a “Code Orange Air Quality Forecast Advisory” for June 20 for the Memphis area.
This means the ozone levels are predicted to exceed the eight- hour air quality standards.
Hot temperatures combined with little to no cloud cover, calm to light winds, low humidity and strong high pressure can lead to high ozone concentration, the SCHD said.
Here are a few precautions for active children, adults and people with respiratory difficulties:
- Limit prolonged outdoor activates during afternoon hours
- High ozone levels can cause nose, eye, throat, and lung irritation
- Can aggravate existing conditions and lead to increased potential for illness
Here are a some ozone reduction tips:
- Refuel cars and lawnmowers after 7 p. m.
- Carpool or mass transit
- Combine errands instead of many separate trips
- Drive less, especially during peak hours
