Memphis area may experience high ozone levels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department has issued a “Code Orange Air Quality Forecast Advisory” for June 20 for the Memphis area.

This means the ozone levels are predicted to exceed the eight- hour air quality standards.

Hot temperatures combined with little to no cloud cover, calm to light winds, low humidity and strong high pressure can lead to high ozone concentration, the SCHD said.

Here are a few precautions for active children, adults and people with respiratory difficulties:

Limit prolonged outdoor activates during afternoon hours

High ozone levels can cause nose, eye, throat, and lung irritation

Can aggravate existing conditions and lead to increased potential for illness

Here are a some ozone reduction tips:

Refuel cars and lawnmowers after 7 p. m.

Carpool or mass transit

Combine errands instead of many separate trips

Drive less, especially during peak hours

