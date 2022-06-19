Advertise with Us
Man arrested for robbing multiple stores

Man arrested for robbing multiple stores
Man arrested for robbing multiple stores(scso)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been charged for robbing two dollar stores, all in less than 30 minutes.

Fredrick Buford was charged with aggravated robbery on June 16.

Buford waived his Miranda rights and confessed to committing both robberies when he was arrested.

According to the police, he robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint on Thomas Street on May 23 just after 4 p.m.

Police said fifteen minutes later, he robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint on Jackson Avenue.

According to a police affidavit, Buford was convicted of burglary in Bedford County, Tennessee in September 2016. He was sentenced to six years.

