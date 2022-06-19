Cooler today but the dangerous heat will return this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We are waking up to much cooler temperatures this morning and lower humidity. This afternoon, highs will be in the low 90s with low humidity. Enjoy because the heat will crank up again tomorrow with highs ranging from 97 to 101 degrees through next weekend. Humidity levels will rise again by Tuesday too leaving us with another extended period of dangerous heat. Rain chances will be minimal for most this week.

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and not as humid. Northeasterly winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 60s and winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Scorching heat will make a comeback for the entire week. Highs will range from the upper 90s to around 101 degrees through next weekend. The heat index could hit 105 or higher starting Tuesday through late week. Lows will be in the 70s. Rain chances will remain low.

