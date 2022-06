MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the parents of a child who was found alone at a Whitehaven park.

Police are with the child at David Carnes Park right now.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.