Body recovered after falling from boat near Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Divers recovered the body of a Rockvale man who fell out of a boat Sunday near Stewart Creek Boat Ramp, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man and his wife were boating when he fell, Rutherford County Sheriff Sgt. Nick Coble said. His wife attempted to throw him a life jacket, but he was unable to grab it. His name has not been released until family members are notified.

Rutherford County Fire & Rescue and Metro Nashville’s Dive Team responded and searched the area with sonar.

“Firefighters and the dive team had two different hits with the sonar and a dive team was sent in to check it out,” Coble said in a news release. “The dive teams recovered the body.”

Rescuers are searching for a man who toppled off his boat and has not resurfaced today near Stewart’s Creek Boat Ramp on Smyrna Road near Smyrna.

The search is underway with drones, boats and divers.

Emergency works closed the boat ramp while the search continues. pic.twitter.com/Z6QZZEbiut — RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) June 19, 2022

