Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive on Saturday for COVID-19, according to the White House.

Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after “a couple” of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said.

Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said Sullivan “is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president.”

The White House confirmed on Thursday that Biden had tested negative that day. White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Biden has been tested more recently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The distribution center in Horn Lake
Attorney blames Amazon after employee killed at Horn Lake facility
In Tennessee, lack of air conditioning is not grounds to deem a property as uninhabitable, even...
Tenn. tenants face uphill battle if they lose their AC
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare to enter a drainage ditch on Monday,...
Crews search river for 2 missing men who tried to save boy
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan

Latest News

New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods
Basketball
Memphis players earned basketball rings
I-40
Motorcyclist dead on I-40
The Justice Department reports two men have been charged with a federal hate crime for...
Justice Dept.: 2 men charged with hate crime in violent attack while shouting racial slurs