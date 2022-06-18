Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Tennessee Secretary of State charged with DUI


Arrest
Arrest(Tullahoma PD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Secretary of State was arrested Friday night after driving under the influence.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was reportedly leaving the event around 11:30 p.m. Friday when Tullahoma police stopped him. He was then given a blood test and charged with a DUI.

“On Friday night, after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and trust the legal process as we move forward.”

WSMV4 has contacted the Tullahoma Police Department for more information but has not received a comment.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare to enter a drainage ditch on Monday,...
Crews search river for 2 missing men who tried to save boy
In Tennessee, lack of air conditioning is not grounds to deem a property as uninhabitable, even...
Tenn. tenants face uphill battle if they lose their AC
The distribution center in Horn Lake
Attorney blames Amazon after employee killed at Horn Lake facility
Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

Latest News

Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
US opens COVID-19 vaccines to children under 5; shots to begin next week
Memphis police respond to a homicide on Timberwood on Tuesday night (Source: WMC Action News 5)
A man was shot on Germanshire Lane
et
Saturday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 18, 2022 (2 PM)
Baby formula shipment to Ohio
Plane delivers 85,000 tins of baby formula to Ohio from Australia during national shortage