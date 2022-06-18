Advertise with Us
date 2022-06-18
Slight drop in temperatures for Father’s Day, but sweltering heat and humidity will quickly bounce back

WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hot and humid with an isolated shower or two, mainly across northeast Mississippi or east central Arkansas will be possible through the afternoon as a weak cold front makes its final push through the region. This front will allow humidity levels and temperatures to drop slightly for Father’s Day Sunday, but this will only be a brief reprieve as the heat is expected to return in full force next week.

TODAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs 90-95 by afternoon. It won’t be as humid, with a northeasterly wind at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and not as humid. Northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Scorching heat will make a comeback for the entire week. Highs will range from the upper 90s to around 102. The heat index could hit 105 or higher starting Tuesday through late week. Lows will be in the 70s. Rain chances will remain low. Heat Advisories are likely.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

