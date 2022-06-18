Advertise with Us
Native American tribe welcomes ‘extremely rare’ white buffalo calf

A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.
A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.(Murton Gillis)
By Emily Norman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
BELCOURT, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians recently celebrated the birth of a white buffalo calf.

The tribe views the white buffalo as the most sacred living thing on earth and says the extremely rare animal signifies a sign of hope that their prayers are being answered.

During the birth, the tribe held a community healing fire and started a Sun Dance, as reported by KFYR.

“I didn’t believe it. I said I’ll believe it when I see it because we were gifted a white buffalo last year, and just the odds that a calf would be born this year, or at all, are just astronomical,” said TMBCI Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

