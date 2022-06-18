Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Memphis hustle star earns spot on USA basketball roster

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis hustle guard, David Stockton, will play in the USA Basketball game again this Summer.

Stockton was the twelfth man picked from the roster for USA Basketball’s World Cup Qualifying team.

The USA will play 2 road matches July 1 in Puerto Rico, and July 4 in Cuba. 

Stockton, a 5′11 Guard, is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Jon Stockton.  He’s played on Several World Cup qualifying teams, all victorious.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare to enter a drainage ditch on Monday,...
Crews search river for 2 missing men who tried to save boy
In Tennessee, lack of air conditioning is not grounds to deem a property as uninhabitable, even...
Tenn. tenants face uphill battle if they lose their AC
The distribution center in Horn Lake
Attorney blames Amazon after employee killed at Horn Lake facility
Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan...
Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

Latest News

Tigers women’s softball coach resigns
NCAA Baseball
Tigers baseball adds quality pitching coach
Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier celebrate a run
Honors for Ole Miss players on way to Omaha
Arkansas pitcher Miller Pleimann (43) throws against Little Rock during an NCAA baseball game...
Arkansas prepares for College World Series