Memphis hustle star earns spot on USA basketball roster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis hustle guard, David Stockton, will play in the USA Basketball game again this Summer.

Stockton was the twelfth man picked from the roster for USA Basketball’s World Cup Qualifying team.

The USA will play 2 road matches July 1 in Puerto Rico, and July 4 in Cuba.

Stockton, a 5′11 Guard, is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Jon Stockton. He’s played on Several World Cup qualifying teams, all victorious.

