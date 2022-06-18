Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
How to stay safe in the blistering heat

Keeping safe in triple digit temperatures.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Triple-digit temperatures could be in the near future, and health experts say it is important to know how to stay safe in the heat.

Ashlee Hendry, D.O., with Mid-South Direct Primary Care, offered some tips on how to stay safe in the extreme heat this summer.

“It’s very important to look out for early signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” said Hendry. “Those can include symptoms like confusion, headache, decreased urine output, your muscles may feel tired and the patients just do not seem like themselves. Once you realize that these may be some early signs of an issue with that heat-related illness, it’s very important to get help as soon as you can.”

To avoid heat illnesses, it is important to drink plenty of water and avoid drinks that can dehydrate you, such as sodas and alcohol.

For clothing, it is best to wear light clothing and light colors to deter sunrays.

Hendry recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor over 30, and make sure to apply it multiple times a day.

If a person overheats, Hendry recommends bringing them inside and misting them with cool water occasionally, or placing an ice pack in areas such as the groin or armpit.

