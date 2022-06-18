Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
A brief break from the intense heat this weekend but still hot

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We ended the work week, yesterday with record-breaking heat and thankfully this weekend, temperatures will be slightly cooler. Some patchy fog will be possible for some this morning. A weak cold front will move across the Mid-South through this afternoon. It will allow humidity levels and temperatures to drop some today and it will be way more comfortable tonight and tomorrow. There could be a few showers in north Mississippi this afternoon but most areas will remain dry.

TODAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs 90-95 by afternoon. It won’t be near as muggy, especially with a northeast wind at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and more pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and not as humid. Northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Scorching heat will make a comeback for the entire week. Highs will range from the upper 90s to around 102. The heat index could hit 105 or higher starting Tuesday through late week. Lows will be in the 70s. Rain chances will remain low.

