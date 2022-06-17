Tigers women’s softball coach resigns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After 11 seasons at the helm, Natalie Poole is out as the Tigers head softball coach.
The school announced her resignation Thursday.
After leading the UofM to a program-record 37-21 slate in 2018, the Tigers have slipped steadily since, coming in with a 16-38 mark this past season.
Her overall record at Memphis is 241-340. The university says a national search is underway to find Poole’s successor.
