Tigers baseball adds quality pitching coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New Memphis Tigers Baseball Coach Kerrick Jackson adding to his staff by hiring Tim Jamieson as pitching coach.

Jamieson spent 22 years as head coach at Missouri from 1995-2016 developing major league pitching talent, including future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer.

Frierson has had 75 players drafted, including four first-rounders.

Jackson served as Frierson’s recruiting coordinator from 2011-to-2015.

