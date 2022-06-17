Tigers baseball adds quality pitching coach
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New Memphis Tigers Baseball Coach Kerrick Jackson adding to his staff by hiring Tim Jamieson as pitching coach.
Jamieson spent 22 years as head coach at Missouri from 1995-2016 developing major league pitching talent, including future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer.
Frierson has had 75 players drafted, including four first-rounders.
Jackson served as Frierson’s recruiting coordinator from 2011-to-2015.
