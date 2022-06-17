Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Tigers baseball adds quality pitching coach

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New Memphis Tigers Baseball Coach Kerrick Jackson adding to his staff by hiring Tim Jamieson as pitching coach.

Jamieson spent 22 years as head coach at Missouri from 1995-2016 developing major league pitching talent, including future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer.

Frierson has had 75 players drafted, including four first-rounders.

Jackson served as Frierson’s recruiting coordinator from 2011-to-2015.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Quincy A. Higgins
Man arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Brown Missionary Baptist Church
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare to enter a drainage ditch on Monday,...
Crews search river for 2 missing men who tried to save boy
A Buc-ee's location.
Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church; victims ID’d

Latest News

Tigers women’s softball coach resigns
Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier celebrate a run
Honors for Ole Miss players on way to Omaha
Arkansas pitcher Miller Pleimann (43) throws against Little Rock during an NCAA baseball game...
Arkansas prepares for College World Series
Memphis Redbirds
Redbirds go deep again to beat Nashville at AutoZone Park