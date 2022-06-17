Serenity Towers kicking repairs into high gear, preparing for inspection from HUD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following this week’s $5,000 fine, Serenity Towers said in court Friday morning that it believes in the past two days it has made considerable progress for residents after its last hearing.

“I don’t think we’re gonna have any more surprises. I don’t think that code is going to find any more violations that they either haven’t told us about or that we don’t already see,” said Serenity Towers Attorney Ben Sissman.

The apartment complex’s attorney says they’ve kicked repairs into high gear, making sure hot water is restored and an alternative solution is provided for the 40-plus residents living without air.

“We have bought individual portable air conditioner units for each unit that does not currently have working air,” said Sissman.

The complex says it even hired crews to assess and repair over 200 complaints residents raised with code enforcement within a two-week period.

They also brought in a third-party to treat for bedbugs and mold.

“They were out there on Wednesday treating for bed bugs. They have a contract with Nationwide, which is also doing the mold remediation,” said Sissman.

Judge Patrick Dandridge has ordered the City of Memphis Code Enforcement to once again do another sweep to confirm everything has been fixed.

“I need confirmation by code we are improving and almost in substantial compliance. We have a plan and so that makes the court feel a lot better,” said Shelby County Environmental Judge Patrick Dandridge.

Court is reset for 9 a.m. Wednesday to hear confirmation from code enforcement if everything has been fixed.

Serenity Towers is set to have another inspection from HUD in two weeks.

