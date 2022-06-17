Advertise with Us
Redbirds go deep again to beat Nashville at AutoZone Park

Memphis Redbirds
Memphis Redbirds(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds look to get back on the winning track against the Nashville Sounds.

The Birds have been the BB King Street Bombers at AutoZone Park, with 104 home runs this season -- the most in all professional baseball.

There was great pitching early for Memphis. Angel Rondon had several strikeouts to keep the Sounds off the board. But enough about pitching

Corey Dickerson, down on rehab from the parent Cardinals, delivered a long ball in the 6th inning. It was a 2-run homer all the way to the Fielder’s Square Apartments beyond the rightfield wall. 2-nothing Memphis.

Redbirds go on to win it: 7-6.

Same teams Friday with the first pitch at 7 p.m. downtown at the Zone.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

