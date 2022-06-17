Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Officer taken to hospital after crash

The scene of the crash
The scene of the crash(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Friday evening.

The crash happened at the corner of American Way and Getwell Road.

Police say the officer is in non-critical condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

