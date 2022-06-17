MFD ambulance flips after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Fire Department ambulance flipped on it’s side after an accident Thursday night.

Fire officials say the ambulance was responding to a call when it crashed with an SUV at the corner of Central Avenue and Highland Street.

We’re told two MFD personnel were taken to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition. The driver of the SUV was checked out on the scene.

Memphis Police are investigating the incident.

