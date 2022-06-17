Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man sentenced to prison for assaulting Memphis officers

Layton Ford
Layton Ford(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was convicted of another crime shortly after spending decades in prison.

Prosecutors say Layton Ford, 60, assaulted police officers in January 2021.

Officers were called to the area of North Claybrook Street and Overton Park Avenue for a shots fired call around 4 a.m. on January 26, 2021.

After arriving, Ford pointed a gun at officers and said, “don’t make me shoot you,” prosecutors say.

The officers retreated while Ford ran away. He was later found by a K9 officer hiding in a trashcan.

Ford was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault against first responders and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

Ford spent decades in prison after being convicted in 1984 for kidnapping, rape and robbery.

Ford had been out of jail for less than a year after serving the majority of his 40-year sentence.

