A little relief from the intense heat for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - HEAT ADVISORY in effect through sunset with temps in the 90s and feels like temperatures around 105-110. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but most areas will stay dry with lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds will be light.

SATURDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 90s by afternoon. It won’t be near as muggy, especially with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph. Saturday night will be mostly clear and more pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FATHER’S DAY: Highs will be in the low 90s, but not too muggy with a mostly sunny sky. Lows will be in the 60s to around 70.

NEXT WEEK: Searing heat returns all for the entire week. Highs will range from the upper 90s to around 100. The heat index could hit 105 or higher starting Tuesday through late week. Lows will be in the 70s.

