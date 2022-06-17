Advertise with Us
Honors for Ole Miss players on way to Omaha

Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier celebrate a run
Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier celebrate a run(WLBT | WLBT Sports)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Ole Miss Rebels will get fellow SEC Member Auburn first up in Omaha.

The teams haven’t played since the first week of the SEC season.

The 3-game series was not really competitive, with Ole Miss winning by 7, losing by 14, and then winning the final game by 13 runs.  

Rebel First Baseman Tim Elko is named Third Team All-American by the National College Baseball Writers Association.

The senior set a Rebel single-season record with 22 home runs this year. He’s hitting .302 and is third in the SEC with 71 RBI. 

Ole Miss Pitcher Hunter Elliott is named a Freshman All American by Perfect Game. The Tupelo native has 92 strikeouts this season, with a 2.82 ERA.

”We know we have a good enough team,” said Elliott. “At one time we were ranked No. 1 in the country. It’s not a Belief problem. We have an old team. We’ve got guys who can swing it, guys who can pitch it.  It’s just been Belief, really.” 

Ole Miss and Auburn play at 6 p.m. Saturday at the College World Series in Omaha.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

