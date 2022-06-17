Families stock up on food thanks to mobile food pantry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An estimated 500 families re-stocked their groceries today with the help of six Memphis organizations.

The Memphis Rotary Club and St. Patrick’s Community Outreach presented their 16th Mobile Food Pantry in the pandemic on the east end of FedExForum on Friday morning.

Students from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center helped distribute food and provided helpful health information.

Mid-South Food Bank President and CEO Cathy Pope says inflation and five dollar per gallon gasoline has more people needing the food bank’s help.

“It’s a little bit of a repeat of the beginning of the pandemic,” Pope said. “There were people that frankly didn’t know what the food bank was, never needed a food pantry, never even thought about it. Then now they’ve lost their job and they’re not getting a paycheck. So that was when the numbers really, really increased.”

Instead of reducing services, Pope says the Food Bank will try to raise more funds to meet the needs of the increasing numbers of people requesting help with food.

Support from a group called Positively Memphis helped present Friday’s event alongside Hicks Convention Services that provided tents and much-needed fans.

