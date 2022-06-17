Extreme heat continues today but there will be some relief over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a record-breaking day of heat yesterday, the hot and humid pattern will continue today. A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect through 8 PM. A weak cold front moves in late tonight into tomorrow, and while it wont produce much rain, it will bring lower humidity to the Mid-South for the weekend.

NORMAL HIGH: 90

NORMAL LOW: 71

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with highs near 100 and feels like temperatures around 105-110. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the 70s to near 80. An isolated shower or two will be possible.

WEEKEND: A Saturday morning shower or two, but otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 90s by afternoon. It won’t be near as muggy. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s again for Father’s Day with lows in the 60s to around 70.

NEXT WEEK: More searing heat all week. Highs will range from the upper 90s to low 100′s. The heat index could hit 105 or higher starting Tuesday through late week. Lows will be in the 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.