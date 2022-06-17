Advertise with Us
Attorney blames Amazon after employee killed at Horn Lake facility

The distribution center in Horn Lake
The distribution center in Horn Lake(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HORN Lake, Miss. (WMC) - The family of Ebony Crockett has hired attorney Ben Crump following Crockett’s death at an Amazon facility in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Crockett was killed when she was shot in the back parking lot where she worked at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Horn Lake.

Corey Brewer is accused of killing Crockett. Brewer was killed later that day during a shootout with Memphis Police officers.

Crump says Brewer was waiting for Crockett in the Amazon parking lot for more than two hours before he shot her.

Crump released this statement, throwing blame toward Amazon for having inadequate security measures:

