Attorney blames Amazon after employee killed at Horn Lake facility

HORN Lake, Miss. (WMC) - The family of Ebony Crockett has hired attorney Ben Crump following Crockett’s death at an Amazon facility in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Crockett was killed when she was shot in the back parking lot where she worked at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Horn Lake.

Corey Brewer is accused of killing Crockett. Brewer was killed later that day during a shootout with Memphis Police officers.

Crump says Brewer was waiting for Crockett in the Amazon parking lot for more than two hours before he shot her.

Crump released this statement, throwing blame toward Amazon for having inadequate security measures:

“The death of Ebony Crockett is tragic in a number of different ways. Ebony went through all of the appropriate avenues to protect herself from this disturbed man, only to be killed by him as she was leaving her workplace due to Amazon’s lack of security measures. Amazon, a company worth hundreds of billions of dollars, is responsible for protecting its guests from imminent danger. Ebony’s killer had come on the Amazon property weeks before her death to harass her, and complaints were made to management – the warning signs were there. Why was Brewer able to come back on the property after his firing and Amazon management being notified of his continued harassment of Ebony to ultimately kill her?”

